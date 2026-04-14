Wyoming Automotive Refinish Supply Becomes Part of ColorVision Family

Wyoming Automotive Refinish Supply, based out of Casper, Wyoming, has joined the ColorVision team, according to a news release.

For more than 100 years, Wyoming Automotive Refinish Supply has built a legacy rooted in service, expertise, and an unwavering commitment to the automotive refinish industry. From becoming a PPG Platinum Distributor in 1995 to being named PPG Platinum Distributor of the Year in 2022, their dedication to excellence has made a lasting impact across Casper and surrounding Wyoming communities.

“We’re incredibly excited to welcome the Wyoming Automotive Refinish Supply team to the ColorVision family! We look forward to building on their already stellar reputation to continue to bring the best people, products, and programs to customers throughout the region,” said Connor Allen, second generation owner and general manager.

At the heart of that legacy is a team that shows up every day to support their customers with knowledge, reliability, and a true passion for the industry. ColorVision welcomes owners Ben Meyer and Eric Robinson, along with the entire Wyoming Automotive Refinish team, to the company.

“Throughout the process of looking for the best business partner these last few years, we had a pretty specific idea of what we were looking for,” Meyer said. “A family owned and led company treat their employees like family and considers their customers, friends, and partners. It didn’t take us very long after sitting down with Connor and Gary Allen to figure out what a great fit we thought this was and we are honored and excited to join the ColorVision team. The entire Wyoming automotive team remains intact through the transition and that is a testament to what a wonderful company we joined.”

Wyoming Automotive Refinish Supply will operate under the ColorVision® brand. While the name may change, customers can expect the same personalized service and team they’ve always trusted along with the added benefit of ColorVision’s full suite of solutions, including profitability tools, inventory support, and technical expertise.

“At Wyoming Automotive, Ben and I have always stressed that customer service is the top priority. If our customers are not successful, neither are we,” Robinson said. “The Allen family has proven to have the same philosophy which made the decision to join the ColorVision team a lot easier. We are excited to be part of ColorVision and to be able to bring new opportunities to our customers while still providing them with the same great customer service they deserve. Really looking forward to future.”