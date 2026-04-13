BendPak Releases AL10C Two-Post Lift

The AL10C features a 10,000-lb. capacity with dual full-stroke hydraulic cylinders for professional and home garages.
April 13, 2026
BendPak
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The APEX by BendPak AL10C two-post lift is designed for both professional and home garages, according to a news release. 

It includes popular two-post lift features such as: 

  • 10,000 lbs. capacity 
  • Clearfloor design 
  • Flexible arm positioning  
  • Triple-telescoping front arms, dual-stage rear arms 
  • Automatic safety locks 
  • Telescoping screw pads and stackable adapters 

“The APEX AL10C is the lowest-priced 10,000 lb. capacity two-post lift in our lineup,” said Tyler Rex, BendPak senior director of marketing. “For customers who don’t need the advanced technology and cutting-edge productivity features of our top-tier AP Series lifts, the APEX AL10C offers reliable performance at an affordable price backed by BendPak’s industry-leading warranty, customer service and support.” 

The APEX AL10C has oversized base plates and a heavy-duty large tubular steel carriage. The rugged box-beam overhead structure reinforces the lifting frame, reducing stress on the columns and enhancing stability. 

It uses a direct-drive hydraulic system with dual full-stroke hydraulic cylinders to deliver smooth lifting with significantly fewer moving parts for reduced maintenance. Self-lubricating UHMW polyethylene guide blocks eliminate the need for frequent greasing, while oversized cable sheaves and aircraft-quality equalizer cables reduce fatigue. 

All APEX by BendPak car lifts have a three-year warranty.

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