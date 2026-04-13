BendPak Releases AL10C Two-Post Lift

The APEX by BendPak AL10C two-post lift is designed for both professional and home garages, according to a news release.

It includes popular two-post lift features such as:

10,000 lbs. capacity

Clearfloor design

Flexible arm positioning

Triple-telescoping front arms, dual-stage rear arms

Automatic safety locks

Telescoping screw pads and stackable adapters

“The APEX AL10C is the lowest-priced 10,000 lb. capacity two-post lift in our lineup,” said Tyler Rex, BendPak senior director of marketing. “For customers who don’t need the advanced technology and cutting-edge productivity features of our top-tier AP Series lifts, the APEX AL10C offers reliable performance at an affordable price backed by BendPak’s industry-leading warranty, customer service and support.”

The APEX AL10C has oversized base plates and a heavy-duty large tubular steel carriage. The rugged box-beam overhead structure reinforces the lifting frame, reducing stress on the columns and enhancing stability.

It uses a direct-drive hydraulic system with dual full-stroke hydraulic cylinders to deliver smooth lifting with significantly fewer moving parts for reduced maintenance. Self-lubricating UHMW polyethylene guide blocks eliminate the need for frequent greasing, while oversized cable sheaves and aircraft-quality equalizer cables reduce fatigue.

All APEX by BendPak car lifts have a three-year warranty.