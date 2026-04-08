Crash Champions Opens New Location in Dade City

Crash Champions opened a new repair center in Dade City, Florida – the brand’s 20th location in the Tampa Bay area – at 36127 Clinton Ave on April 6.

The state-of-the-art, 15,000+ square-foot facility is a ground-up construction project featuring fully air-conditioned production areas. It’s outfitted with industry-leading equipment, including a Car-O-Liner EVO 3 system, the latest Pro Spot welders and Pro Spot riveting station, and a KECO glue pull station.

“Since expanding to Florida in 2021, we’ve continued building our team by delivering trusted, high-quality service when people need it most,” said Founder and CEO Matt Ebert. “We’re excited to open this modern repair center and extend our best-in-class collision repair services to the Dade City community.”

The location, which is open on Saturdays to better serve customers throughout Pasco County and the Greater Tampa Bay area, supports Crash Champions’ mission to provide customers with a best-in-class experience backed by a lifetime warranty.