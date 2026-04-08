ProColor Collision Dalton Becomes MSO's First Georgia Shop

ProColor Collision Dalton is ProColor Collision’s first location in the state of Georgia, according to a news release. The newest independently owned and operated ProColor Collision repair facility serves drivers across North Georgia and South Tennessee from its updated, expanded location at 927 S Hamilton St., Dalton, Georgia.

The shop is owned and operated by Chris James, a lifelong Dalton resident with more than eight years of hands-on collision repair experience and a career spanning insurance, mechanical, parts, paint, and fixed operations leadership.

James’ journey into ownership came from a desire to finally “bet on himself” after years of helping other shops streamline operations and deliver strong customer outcomes. His decision to join ProColor Collision was ultimately influenced by a powerful motivator: his two adult sons, who have shown interest in carrying on the shop’s legacy.

“I knew that if my sons were going to step into this business one day, they needed a partner behind them that would support their growth,” James said. “ProColor Collision offers exactly that - resources, structure, and guidance - while allowing us to maintain full ownership and control of the business we’ve built.”

ProColor Collision Dalton stands out for its strong culture of loyalty and team continuity. The shop has zero turnover, with the same employees who started with James years ago still serving customers today.

“Their loyalty speaks volumes,” James said. “It shows how much they’ve bought into our process, and it ensures our customers receive consistent, high‑quality service every single time.”

The shop recently underwent a major expansion, adding 5,000 square feet of workspace to support growing demand and provide technicians with more room to work efficiently. The facility is equipped with advanced capabilities, including a modern Spanesi frame machine, OEM‑certified GYS spot welders, and a full suite of freon machines for a wide range of vehicle needs.

ProColor Collision Dalton serves a predominantly truck‑heavy market, with many customers driving full‑size pickup trucks common throughout North Georgia’s “truck country.” The team is equipped and experienced to repair vehicles of all makes, models, shapes, and sizes, ensuring every driver receives expert, dependable service.

The shop has also earned notable community recognition; formerly operating as Dalton Collision Center, it received the prestigious 2023 Best of Georgia Award, an honor determined entirely by customer votes. This accolade highlights the team’s longstanding commitment to excellence and its deep‑rooted connection to the Georgia community. ProColor Collision Dalton sponsors all four area high schools - across all sports and activities - as well as Northstar School, reinforcing the team’s commitment to giving back to the community James has called home his entire life.

“Chris embodies what it means to be a ProColor Collision owner - local roots, operational expertise, and a commitment to quality,” said Nicky Woerner, vice president of sales and operations, ProColor Collision USA. “His deep experience and strong team foundation will make ProColor Collision Dalton a trusted repair destination for drivers across the region.”