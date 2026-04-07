CollisionRight and asTech Partner for Scanning and ADAS Calibration Technology

CollisionRight LLC, a regional multi-shop collision repair operator, and asTech, driven by Repairify, have partnered to deploy asTech’s scanning and ADAS calibration technology throughout the CollisionRight network.

The use of asTech’s technology will ensure accurate and consistent scans and calibrations, while seamless integration with CollisionRight’s operating model will support efficient rollout and long-term scalability, according to a news release.

CollisionRight and asTech will work together to support technicians and improve the customer experience across every repair. ADAS calibration is an integral part of modern vehicle repair and essential to driver safety. Because even minor sensor-angle deviation from small body repairs can lead to ADAS malfunctions, CollisionRight performs safety-system operations on approximately 70% of vehicles that enter its facilities — the majority of which are recalibrated to meet original equipment manufacturer (OEM) specifications. CollisionRight technicians will now have access to asTech’s advanced calibration tools including the asTech All-In-One, local and remote services, adasThink and Rules Engine to streamline workflows and ensure calibrations meet industry standards.

“Each vehicle we hand back to our customers is accompanied by a promise that we have done everything in our power to ensure their safety,” said Rich Harrison, CEO of CollisionRight. “asTech’s cutting-edge technology and ongoing support will help us to uphold that commitment as we expand to reach new markets and to serve new customers.”

The partnership aligns with CollisionRight’s ongoing growth strategy, which makes scalability, operational consistency, and readiness a top priority. Team members will train with asTech over the coming months in the operation of its technology and provide ongoing support. CollisionRight expects a complete rollout by the end of summer.

“Drivers rely on ADAS daily—without always realizing it—to keep them safe on the road,” said Srisu Subrahmanyam, CEO of Repairify. “Scans and calibrations are a critical component of every repair, no matter how minor. CollisionRight has set the standard that the entire industry should follow, and asTech and CollisionRight share a core purpose: helping drivers to get back on the road quickly, efficiently, and — above all — safely.”