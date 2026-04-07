ASE Webinar: Deep Dive into Audi's PP Architecture - Part II

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is hosting the free webinar on “Audi's New Premium Platform (PP) Architecture - Part II” on Tuesday, April 14 at 4 p.m. ET.

In Part II of the two-part webinar series, Jim Doyle, Audi lead service instructor, will provide further technical insight into Audi's new Premium Platform (PP) architecture. Topics covered include networks and power distribution as well as additional related items.

For those who missed Part I of this series, participants can access a recorded version of the session here.

Participants in this webinar will receive a certificate of attendance for the live session. Please allow one week for automatic email delivery of the certificate.

After registering, a confirmation email will be sent containing information about joining the webinar. Those who are not sure if they can attend are encouraged to register as they will receive a follow-up email with details on how to attend a recorded session, if available. Access to recorded sessions is reserved for those who register for the live event.

Click here for more information or to register.