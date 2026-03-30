Steve's Collision Center Becomes Third Fuller Collision Group Location

Fuller Collision Group (FCG), a fourth-generation, family-owned collision repair organization with more than 112 years of continuous operation, acquired Steve’s Collision Center in Sturbridge, Massachusetts, according to a news release.

Steve’s Collision Center, which has been owned and operated by Brenda Lecaire for 19 years, has become the third FCG location. It has earned a strong reputation for quality workmanship and deep community trust. As Lecaire transitions into retirement, the business will remain locally operated under Fuller’s stewardship, ensuring continuity for both employees and customers.

“This was about finding the right long-term home for the business,” Lecaire said. “Fuller Collision Group shares the same values around quality, people, and community, and I’m confident they’ll carry that forward.”

Founded in 1914, Fuller Collision Group has successfully transitioned into the fourth generation. That history comes with a strong sense of responsibility.

“As a family business, we don’t take growth lightly,” said Josh Fuller, president of FCG. “Every decision we make, especially acquisitions like this, comes with a responsibility to protect what’s been built, to support the people behind it, and to continue earning the trust of the community. This isn’t just about becoming bigger. It’s about becoming better stewards. The Sturbridge community and surrounding towns have so much history and a lot to offer and we are grateful to be accepted into it.”

The collision repair industry continues to evolve rapidly with advancements in ADAS technologies and increasing OEM repair requirements. In response, FCG has focused on strengthening its foundation — investing in leadership development, standardized processes, and advanced repair capabilities while remaining grounded in a people-first approach.

“Transitions like this are never just transactions, they’re continuations of someone’s life’s work,” Fuller added. “Our goal is to honor that legacy while building a strong foundation for the future—for the team, for the customers, and for the community.”

FCG’s growth is driven by its leadership team. With long-standing tenure across operations, finance, administration, and technical strategy, FCG has developed a leadership structure designed to support growth without losing its culture or identity.

“This isn’t growth built on constant change,” Fuller said. “It’s built on consistency, accountability, and with our people who are passionate industry veterans with a deep routed sense of community.”

For more information, visit the FCG website here.