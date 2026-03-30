DeWalt Launches Compact and Powerful ATOMIC 20V MAX Lineup in April

DeWalt will make three additions to its ATOMIC 20V MAX lineup in April: the 4" Cut-Off Tool (DCG432XB), the 3" Cut-Off Tool (DCG430B), and the Extended Die Grinder (DCG420XB), according to a news release. The new tools are engineered for tough metalworking applications in narrow or confined workspaces.

Each product in the lineup offers the following benefits:

ATOMIC 20V MAX* 4 In. Cut-Off Tool (DCG432XB)

The industry’s first battery-operated 4” extended cut-off tool

Ergonomically designed with a 44% smaller gearcase height

Delivers comparable power vs. 0.9 HP rated pneumatic 4” extended cut-off tools

28% lighter than competitive pneumatic 4 In. extended cut-off tool in use

Rotating guide offers 11 positions to help optimize cuts in a wide range of angles

ATOMIC™ 20V MAX* 3 In. Cut-Off Tool (DCG430B)

78% more power than 0.5 HP rated pneumatic 3” cut-off tools

Rotating guide offers 11 positions to help optimize cuts in a wide range of angles

Compact size allows for one-handed operation

ATOMIC™ 20V MAX* Extended Die Grinder (DCG420XB)

35% slimmer neck for ideal ergonomics

Up to 20% more power than 0.5 HP rated pneumatic die grinders

1/4-inch collet compatible with a wide range of accessories

Control features include:

DeWalt Perform & Protect Anti-rotation System that quickly stops the wheel when a pinch, stall, or bind-up event is sensed, reducing reactionary torque to help maximize user control

Electronic brake designed to stop the wheel within 1.1 seconds after the on/off trigger is released

Performance features include:

Variable Speed Trigger that matches speed to application to help optimize performance with a variable speed up to 24,500 RPM (DCG420XB only)

Paddle Switch that replicates the performance and operation of pneumatic tools with the lock off paddle and no-lock on feature

Forward Exhaust System that directs air away from the user to help prevent overheating

Onboard LED to help illuminate work surfaces and optimize visibility

Tool Connect Chip Ready module allows pairing with the Tool Connect Chip (sold separately) and software app for data on jobsite asset management and tool location (additional subscription charge and third-party data charges may apply)

The new ATOMIC 20V MAX cut-off tools and extended die grinder will be available in April where DeWalt products are sold.