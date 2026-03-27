UTI Partners with Fuji Spray Auto to Equips Students with Professional Spray Equipment

Universal Technical Institute (UTI), the automotive/diesel, skilled trades, electrical, and energy education division of Universal Technical Institute, Inc., formed a three-year partnership with Fuji Spray Auto.

Under the agreement, Fuji Spray Auto is the preferred spray gun supplier for UTI, equipping the Collision Repair and Aviation training programs with professional-grade spray guns used by industry experts.

Founded in 1986 and celebrating 40 years of innovation, Fuji Spray designs and manufactures compressor spray guns and HVLP turbine spray systems trusted by professionals in a range of industries, including collision repair. The partnership enables UTI students to train with professional paint-spray equipment to build technical confidence and job-ready skills.

Fuji Spray Auto's product line includes a comprehensive range of spray guns for every stage of refinishing — from primer to base and clear — including the recently released VALOR Series, the V8 Series, and the Primis Series.

"Training with professional-grade equipment gives our students a competitive advantage in their training for careers in collision repair and aviation refinishing,” said UTI Division President Tracy Lorenz. “We are grateful to Fuji Spray for their investment in our students and look forward to a productive partnership in the years ahead.”

In addition to campus support, Fuji Spray's Education Support Program offers discounted equipment to schools and students, helping reduce barriers while investing in the next generation of automotive and aviation refinishers.

"At Fuji Spray, we believe the future of skilled trades starts with hands-on education. Partnering with Universal Technical Institute allows us to support the next generation of finishers by giving students access to professional-grade spray equipment as they learn their craft," said Fuji Spray President David Sherman.

Universal Technical Institute offers its Collision Repair & Refinish Technology (CRRT) program at its campuses in Houston and Long Beach, California.