BASF Coatings Announces Leadership Change Following Transaction Closure

Jens Luehring will be appointed chief executive officer upon closing of the transaction between BASF and Carlyle, which will establish a standalone coatings company, according to a press release from BASF Coatings. Dr. Uta Holzenkamp will continue to lead BASF Coatings until closing and will then support Jens Luehring to ensure a smooth transition.

The transaction between BASF and Carlyle, announced on October 10, 2025, is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026.

“Uta Holzenkamp has shaped BASF Coatings with a strong commitment to its people and customers,” said Tanaka Maswoswe, partner at Carlyle. “Her leadership through the carve-out and transition preparation has been critical in positioning the company for a successful standalone future. We are deeply grateful for her contribution and the stability she will continue to provide after closing. We are extremely excited to have Uta passing the torch to Jens, an executive with a successful track record of transforming carve-outs into strong and growing standalone companies.”

Luehring is an international business leader with more than two decades of experience in corporate transformation, carve-outs, mergers and acquisitions, and finance. A German national based in the United States since 2012, he spent 18 years in the industrial and medical gases industry, including leading the carve-out and stand-up of legacy Linde’s Americas assets as an independent, private equity-backed company. As President & CEO, he led the business for seven years, driving improvements in financial performance, operational excellence, and growth. Jens has served in CEO and CFO roles for over a decade and began his career in investment banking.

Holzenkamp, who has led BASF Coatings since 2022, said Luehring’s international experience in building and transforming standalone businesses will help build on the strong foundation she has helped develop at BASF Coatings.

“I am honored to take on this role at a pivotal moment for the company,” Luehring said. “BASF Coatings has a strong team, leading market positions, and highly differentiated products and services. Building on this foundation, we will accelerate the transformation towards an entrepreneurial, performance-driven and independent coatings technology leader.”

On October 10, 2025, BASF and Carlyle, in partnership with Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), announced they had signed a binding agreement for the sale of BASF’s automotive OEM coatings, automotive refinish coatings and surface treatment business units.