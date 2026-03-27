Empowering Women in Collision Repair: Stories of Success and Leadership at Fix Auto USA

Fix Auto USA is proud to highlight several women across its network who are contributing to the continued growth and evolution of the collision repair industry in recognition of International Women’s Day and Women's History Month, according to a news release.

Across the Fix Auto USA network, women continue to make meaningful contributions that strengthen teams, support customers, and help drive the collision repair industry forward. As the industry evolves, increasing representation and diverse perspectives are helping foster innovation, collaboration, and stronger workplace cultures.

Below are just a few of the incredible women making an impact across the Fix Auto USA network. From front office leaders to business development professionals, these individuals bring unique experiences, strong communication skills, and a passion for teamwork that helps strengthen both their facilities and the communities they serve.

“Women are making a profound impact across Fix Auto USA,” said Sabrina Thring, president, Driven Brands Collision Group. “Their leadership, creativity, and resilience are shaping the way our teams operate, driving innovation, and setting a powerful example for future generations in an industry that has traditionally been male dominated. We celebrate their achievements and the paths they are paving for others.”

Lauren Carrera — Fix Auto Brea

Lauren Carrera has been part of the team at Fix Auto Brea for two years and credits the supportive workplace culture as the most rewarding part of her role. She values the strong management and collaborative team environment that creates opportunities to learn, grow, and take on new challenges.

Carrera entered the automotive repair industry looking for something different, an opportunity to step outside her comfort zone and develop new skills in a dynamic environment. In her role, she prioritizes communication, teamwork, and thoughtful problem solving to help ensure smooth operations and positive customer experiences.

For Carrera, working in the automotive industry is empowering. While the field can present challenges, it also offers opportunities to stand out, develop expertise, and make a meaningful impact. She believes that increasing the number of women in the industry brings broader perspectives, encourages innovation, and ultimately builds stronger, more effective teams.

Rachele Cermak — Fix Auto Brea, Fix Auto Chino, Fix Auto Moreno Valley, and Fix Auto Ontario

As a business development specialist supporting four locations, Rachele Cermak focuses on building meaningful relationships that strengthen connections between each shop and the communities they serve.

Cermak brings a unique professional background to the industry. She began her career in education, teaching at the junior college level and mentoring students as they developed practical skills for the workforce. When the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted higher education, she transitioned into apprenticeship program support, where she worked closely with apprentices and mentors in skilled trades. Through this experience, she gained valuable exposure to workforce development and the collision repair industry.

Today, Cermak applies her experience in education, mentorship, and relationship building to support strategic growth across multiple locations. Her work includes connecting with schools, dealerships, local organizations, and community groups while also supporting internal teams and recognizing employee achievements.

Her leadership approach emphasizes communication, trust, and collaboration. By combining strategic thinking with empathy and strong interpersonal skills, she helps create partnerships that generate long-term value while supporting a positive culture across the shops she serves. She believes that greater representation of women in the automotive industry strengthens organizations by encouraging innovation, improving communication, and helping teams adapt to a rapidly evolving industry.

Michelle Morris — Fix Auto Ogden

Michelle Morris recently joined the team at Fix Auto Ogden and has quickly embraced the supportive environment of the shop. She appreciates the sense of teamwork and the way colleagues treat one another like family while working toward shared goals.

Morris’ introduction to the automotive world began years earlier while working for a dealership as a front receptionist before transitioning into roles that supported the repair side of operations. Her interest in vehicles also started at home, growing up alongside older brothers who often worked on cars and introduced her to the mechanics behind them.

In her role today, Morris approaches her work with strong organization and attention to detail, often taking a systematic approach to managing tasks and responsibilities. While women in the industry may sometimes face skepticism, she believes that knowledge, preparation, and determination help overcome those barriers. Michelle sees the collision repair field as a space where women can continue to grow, learn, and demonstrate their abilities while helping reshape perceptions about careers in automotive repair.

Stephanie Castellon — Fix Auto Ventura

Stephanie Castellon joined Fix Auto Ventura when the location became part of the franchise network in April. With more than two decades of experience in the automotive industry, Stephanie first entered the field in 1999 while working for a jobber, where she developed an early understanding of the collision repair business.

Castellon values the opportunity to work with a wide range of personalities and believes maintaining a positive mindset plays an important role in her success. She enjoys being a supportive influence on her team and approaches challenges with optimism, believing that when one door closes, new opportunities are always around the corner.

In her role, Castellon focuses on collaboration and finding practical solutions that keep teams aligned with shared objectives. She believes the growing presence of women in the automotive industry brings fresh ideas, stronger connections with customers, and greater diversity in leadership. As vehicle technology and repair processes continue to evolve, Castellon sees tremendous value in welcoming talented individuals, regardless of gender, who can contribute new perspectives and skills that move the industry forward.