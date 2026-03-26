SCRS Board of Director Elections Scheduled for April 21

Active members of the Society of Collision Repair Specialists are invited to take part in the annual election meeting for the SCRS Board of Directors on Tuesday, April 21.

The event will be held at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Concord Resort & Spa immediately following the SCRS Open Meeting from 2-5:30pm. The election meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and conclude at 6:30 p.m. Attendees must be a current, designated voting representative of an SCRS member businesses.

During the election meeting, each nominee will have the opportunity to address voters and share their background and experience, which have prepared them to represent SCRS members on the board.

In accordance with SCRS bylaws, the nomination process closed on Saturday, March 7 and there will be no nominations from the floor. The election will fill four open board seats, and candidates include:

Incumbent Nominees:

Tony Adams, LeadersWay (Kansas)



Andrew Battenhorst,Pacific Collision Center (California)



Michael Giarrizzo Jr., DCR Systems (Illinois)



New Nominees:

Max Keller, Conestoga Collision (Pennsylvania)



John Picciano, Flower Hill Auto Body (New York)



For more information about the nominees, click here.

Election results will be announced during the Collision Industry Conference meeting the following day. Non-members can attend the open board meeting.

If it is necessary to change the Designated Voting Representatives for your company, all changes must be completed using the Designated Voting Representative form, and received by the SCRS office before 5 p.m. ET on Friday, April 17. The form can be submitted here. There can be no changes to Designated Voting Representatives after this date.