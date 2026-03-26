Crash Champions Recognized as a Top Workplace by Great Place To Work

Crash Champions announced it is Certified by Great Place To Work. The prestigious award is based on what current employees say about their experience working at Crash Champions. This year, 77% of team members said Crash Champions is a “great place to work” – 20 points higher than the average U.S. company, according to a news release.

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Crash Champions stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

“At Crash Champions, our vision is simple – We Champion People,” said Founder and CEO Matt Ebert. “This is a people business. Whether we are serving our customers in a time of need by restoring their vehicle or building a world-class culture that provides an opportunity to build a real career, everything we do is about putting People First. We’re thrilled to earn a Great Place To Work certification and consider it a reflection of the culture that our team members reinforce every day.”