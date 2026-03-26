Autel U.S. ADAS Training Program Achieves ASE and I-CAR Accreditation

The Autel Academy ADAS Training Program has officially received accreditation from the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) and I-CAR, according to a news release from Autel U.S.

The ASE and I-CAR accreditation confirms that Autel’s instructor-led training program meets the rigorous requirements for technician training and development as defined by these organizations. ASE and I-CAR are widely recognized as benchmarks of excellence in automotive service and education, and their endorsement signals that Autel’s curriculum delivers industry-relevant, high-quality instruction aligned with current technological demands.

“Accreditation provides training organizations with recognized credibility, ensures their curriculum aligns with current industry standards, and verifies that they are maintaining high-quality instruction, facilities, and resources,” said Matt Shepanek, vice president of Credential Testing Programs at ASE. “Autel successfully met all of these criteria, and we are pleased to recognize them as an ASE-accredited training provider.”

Launched in 2023 at its U.S. corporate headquarters in Port Washington, New York, the program combines structured classroom instruction with hands-on experience in Autel’s dedicated training bay. The classroom portion teaches a foundational understanding of ADAS theory, including system architecture, sensor types, OEM calibration requirements, and workflow best practices. Practical, hands-on training allows technicians to perform static and dynamic calibrations on vehicles in a controlled, real-world environment.

The program also emphasizes diagnostic strategy and troubleshooting, equipping technicians to identify and resolve common calibration issues encountered in shop settings, including alignment variables, target placement errors, environmental factors, and system fault conditions. Following strong demand, Autel has expanded its training footprint to additional locations, including Detroit, St. Louis, California, and Florida.

To further enhance the program, Autel will introduce a third day of training to its current two-day course. This additional day will include a technician certification assessment, enabling participants to demonstrate mastery of the curriculum. Successful completion will provide technicians with ASE and I-CAR continuing education credits.

“We are proud to have our ADAS Training Program recognized by ASE,” said Chris Gutierrez, product and training director – ADAS, Autel North America. “This accreditation validates the depth and quality of our curriculum and our hands-on approach. Our goal is to ensure technicians leave our program well prepared to perform accurate ADAS calibrations with confidence and consistency in real-world shop environments.”

For technicians, this training represents a critical opportunity to build expertise in one of the fastest growing and most technically demanding areas of automotive service. ADAS systems directly impact vehicle safety, and improper calibration can lead to system malfunctions or compromised performance. Through Autel’s ASE and I-CAR-accredited program, technicians gain the confidence to perform precise calibrations, reduce liability risks, increase shop efficiency, and position themselves as trusted specialists in advanced vehicle technology.

With this accreditation, Autel continues to strengthen its role as a trusted partner for repair shops, technicians, and industry professionals seeking reliable tools and comprehensive education in ADAS technologies. For more information about the course, click here.