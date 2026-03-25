Inspiring Women Making a Difference at CARSTAR

In recognition of International Women’s Day and Women's History Month, CARSTAR highlighted several outstanding women across its network who continue to make meaningful contributions to their teams, customers, and communities.

As the collision repair industry continues to evolve, women across the CARSTAR network are playing an increasingly important role in driving innovation, strengthening operations, and supporting customers and communities. Below are just a few of the incredible women making an impact across the CARSTAR network.

“Women are making a transformative impact across CARSTAR,” said Sabrina Thring, president, Driven Brands Collision Group. “Their leadership, creativity, and commitment to excellence are inspiring teams, improving customer experiences, and setting a new standard for what success looks like in the collision repair industry. We are proud to recognize their achievements and the ways they are shaping the future of our business.”

Cindy Gray — CARSTAR Russom’s Rutherford

Cindy Gray’s journey with CARSTAR Russom’s Rutherford began unexpectedly. What started as a summer job while she was working at a school quickly turned into a long term career. More than two decades later, Gray remains an essential part of the organization and serves as the store manager.

Over the years, she has played a significant role in the company’s growth, including helping integrate the owner’s original shop into the CARSTAR network in 2010. She also contributed to launching additional locations in Dyersburg, Tennessee, and Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Gray thrives in the constantly evolving collision repair industry and enjoys the variety each day brings. Her ability to stay organized, adapt to change, and manage multiple responsibilities, she credits in part to raising three sons, which has helped prepare her for success in the industry.

Ashley Moore — CARSTAR Russom’s Dyersburg

Ashley Moore joined CARSTAR Russom’s Dyersburg in March 2023 and has quickly become a driving force within the front office and the surrounding community. Known for her positive attitude and strong customer service skills, she plays a key role in helping customers understand the repair process and ensuring they feel supported throughout their experience.

Within the shop, Moore keeps operations moving efficiently and is known by her team for maintaining momentum and accountability across the office. Outside the shop, she has made an impressive impact on the community by organizing and supporting numerous local initiatives.

Over the past year alone,Moore has helped coordinate toy drives, food drives, holiday events, trunk-or-treat gatherings, and more than ten community Christmas parades. Her efforts keep the business actively engaged in the community while strengthening relationships with local customers. Through continued learning opportunities and industry training, Ashley has also developed a strong understanding of collision repair operations and continues to grow as a leader within the organization.

Brieann “Brie” Hoyer — Regional Vice President, Puget Collision

Brieann “Brie” Hoyer serves as regional vice president for Puget Collision, overseeing operations across Oregon, Colorado, and Wyoming. She is widely recognized by her team for her leadership, accessibility, and commitment to success.

Managers across the region describe Brie as a dependable resource and mentor who is always willing to help when challenges arise. Whether responding to calls after hours or providing guidance during difficult decisions, she is known for supporting her teams while maintaining a clear focus on results.

Her leadership style combines empathy with accountability, allowing her to address challenges directly while still prioritizing the success and development of her team members. Colleagues consistently highlight her strong communication, problem solving ability, and “can do” mindset as key qualities that help drive performance across the markets she oversees.

Brie’s passion for operational excellence and her dedication to building strong teams have made her a respected leader within the organization and a positive influence across multiple locations.