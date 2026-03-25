ABRN Contributor Paul Bostel Promoted to Director of Advanced Vehicle Technologies

Quality Collision Group has promoted Paul Bostel to director of Advanced Vehicle Technologies, according to a news release.

Bostel joined QCG in late 2024 as Lead World Class Technician following the acquisition of LaMettry’s Collision. Since then, he has brought deep expertise and steady leadership to the organization, drawing on extensive experience in calibration and collision repair to help advance QCG’s technical capabilities.

“Paul is the kind of leader who sees a challenge and immediately moves to solutions,” said Jake Rodenroth, chief revenue officer of Quality Collision Group. “He has played a key role in strengthening our in-house calibration capabilities and advancing how we approach complex vehicle technology. As the industry continues to evolve, from ADAS to high-voltage systems, Paul’s expertise, grit, and commitment to doing the job the right way will help ensure our teams and customers stay protected, confident, and future-ready.”

Throughout his career, Bostel has focused on expanding advanced repair capabilities through hands-on problem solving, technician development, and collaboration with industry partners. His work has helped reduce reliance on sublet calibrations, accelerate the growth of dedicated calibration operations, and support training initiatives for emerging vehicle platforms and technologies. He also contributes to broader industry conversations through professional writing and service on the I-CAR Member Council. Bostel was also inducted into the ASE President’s Club; the rare ASE honor recognizes technicians who maintain current certification across 48 specific test areas.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity and excited to step into this role,” Bostel said. “Advanced vehicle technology is moving fast, and our responsibility is to stay ahead of it through the right training, the right processes, and the right mindset. I’ve always believed in building solutions that make our teams stronger. I’m proud to help scale these capabilities across QCG and support our technicians as we continue raising the standard for safe, OEM-compliant repairs.”