In Memoriam: Bob "Cowboy" Smith

Collision industry veteran Robert “Bob” Lee Smith, 82, of Odessa, Missouri, died March 18. Affectionately known as "Cowboy," Smith began his career with MFA Insurance (which became Shelter Insurance) for ten years. He later served seven years as vice president of Ellison Appraisal for seven years. He founded Storm Appraisal & Management Services and contracted with Farmers Insurance and numerous smaller companies.

A tribute by the Midwest Auto Care Alliance stated, "Bob was a collision industry veteran of nearly five decades who dedicated his career to advancing professionalism, fighting fraud, and unifying collision repair trade associations across the central United States."

Another tribute by MWACA noted he has "left a lasting impact on our association, our members, and the industry as a whole. Bob was a tireless advocate for professionalism, collaboration, and integrity, and his leadership helped shape the strong, unified voice our industry benefits from today. We are deeply grateful for his many contributions and the legacy he leaves behind. Our thoughts are with his wife, Margo, whose partnership and support were an integral part of his journey, as well as their family and loved ones during this difficult time."

Smith was a Gold Pin member of CIC for 20 years, chaired the Fraud Committee, and served on several additional industry committees. He was also a member of NABC —serving one year as secretary — and was an active member of the Society of Collision Repair Specialists, serving in various roles at the state and national level. He received the SCRS Independent Service Award for his efforts in bringing together SCRS Mo-Kan, the Automotive Service Association of Missouri/Kansas (which later became MWACA), and the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Missouri, to hold a Collision Industry Forum in Columbia, Missouri, an event that attracted more than 200 people and allowed attendees to interact with state legislators.