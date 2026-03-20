Chilton Auto Body Adds Three California Shop Locations

Chilton Auto Body has acquired Marina Auto Body. Chilton’s move expands its California footprint to 25 locations, and further strengthens its market presence in Southern California, according to a news release.

Marina Auto Body operates three locations: Marina del Rey, LAX/Inglewood, and Huntington Beach. Led by industry icon Tom Williamson, Marina has built its reputation by prioritizing quality-first repairs with an exceptional customer experience.

“Marina Auto Body has always been a very well-respected name throughout the industry because they’ve consistently focused on repairing vehicles the right way, coupled that quality commitment with a culture of world-class customer service, led by owner Tom Williamson,” said Chilton Auto Body CEO Paul Gange. “Tom and his team have built something truly special. We’re excited to welcome the entire Marina Auto Body team into the Chilton family and preserve what makes the Marina brand so trusted, while bringing additional scale and support to the team.”

Chilton Auto Body and Marina Auto Body share a commitment to quality-first repairs, including honoring OEM certification requirements and repair procedures. Over time, the Marina locations will transition to operate under the Chilton Auto Body brand, building on Marina Auto Body’s legacy while continuing to improve the customer and employee experience.

“Marina Auto Body has consistently prioritized taking care of people — our customers and our team — without ever compromising on quality,” said Marina Auto Body Founder Tom Williamson. “The entire Chilton team shares that same commitment, which makes this next chapter the right step for the Marina Auto Body team. I’m looking forward to working closely with the Chilton team to continue delivering the level of repair and service insurers and vehicle owners have come to expect.”

Marina Auto Body was represented by Chris Lane and Raul Salinas of Focus Advisors.