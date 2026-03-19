Get Corrosion Protection Updates from Stellantis and I-CAR

Learn about recent corrosion protection updates and what led to the release of a new technical service bulleting with Stellantis’ Lynn Rogers in the next episode of I-CAR's Repairers Realm on March 25.

The conversation will focus on Stellantis's corrosion testing process, updated door panel repair guidelines, and how industry feedback has influenced Stellantis's corrosion protection procedures.

Repairers Realm is a live web series where I-CAR's technical experts talk shop and make sense of information overload on all topics related to collision repair. I-CAR Subject Matter Experts start each episode at the news desk, then move the conversation into the shop for detailed, how-to-demos. Collision professionals from various industry segments provide step-by-step instructions on the latest procedures to make safe, complete, and quality repairs. Attendees can ask questions at the end of each episode.

The session begins at 12 p.m. CT. To register, click here.