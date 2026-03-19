The Boyd Group Increases Internal Calibrations and Footprint in Q4

Boyd Group Services Inc. added 70 collision locations in addition to its blockbuster acquisition of Joe Hudson’s Collision Center in 2025, according to its fourth quarter and full year report. It also increased its internalization of scanning and calibration services in the U.S. to 75% in the fourth quarter of 2025, which is up from 53% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

According to the report, the Boyd Group estimates that repairable claims volume declined about 2-4% during the fourth quarter. This represents a notable improvement compared to earlier in the year, when claims were down an estimated 9-10% in the first quarter, 6-8% in the second quarter and 3-5% in the third quarter.

“We closed out 2025 with strong momentum, highlighted by our second consecutive quarter of positive same-store sales growth, continued outperformance relative to industry trends, margin expansion and a strengthened competitive position,” said Brian Kaner, president and CEO of the Boyd Group. “As industry conditions improved, our results reflected disciplined execution of our growth strategy and substantial progress on our Project 360 initiative.”

Subsequent to the end of the quarter, the Boyd Group reports that 114 of the 258 Joe Hudson’s locations have finished converting to Boyd Group branding. The remaining locations are expected to finish converting by the end of Q2 2026. It also added three acquisitions and three start-ups, bringing the total for the year to 43 and 27 respectively.

Compared to the same period in 2024, the Boyd Group’s sales, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted net earnings increased. Net earnings decreased 25%, and net earnings per share decreased 28.3%. This was a result of acquisition and transformational cost initiatives, which included the Joe Hudson’s Collision Center acquisition and Project 360 implementation.

The full report is available on the Boyd Group website here.