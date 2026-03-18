Fix Auto Lakeside Donates $600 to Support Ecuador Mission Trip

Fix Auto Lakeside recently presented a $600 donation to support two young adults from Skyline Church who are preparing for a mission trip to serve children in Ecuador, according to a news release.

The funds were raised during the California community’s annual Spirit of Christmas celebration, where Fix Auto Lakeside hosted a raffle as part of the festivities. After the event, the shop matched the amount raised, doubling the contribution to support the volunteers’ upcoming mission trip.

“Our team was excited to host the raffle during the Spirit of Christmas event and then match the funds raised to make an even bigger impact,” said David Smrekar, general manager, Fix Auto Lakeside. “It’s meaningful to support these young adults as they travel to Ecuador to serve children and represent our community.”

Fix Auto Lakeside participated in the Spirit of Christmas event on December 6 in Lakeside, welcoming attendees with free popcorn, hot cocoa and branded giveaways while engaging with families and local residents throughout the evening.

“Community involvement is an important part of the Fix Auto network,” said Damien Reyna, chief operating officer, Driven Brands Collision Group. “David and his team found a great way to turn a holiday event into meaningful support for others, and we’re proud to see them making a difference locally.”

Fix Auto Lakeside plans to continue supporting charitable causes and community initiatives throughout the year.