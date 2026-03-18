CCC ONE Adds Scan and Calibration Reports with New VSSTA Partnership

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. has added VSSTA as a diagnostics partner to the CCC Diagnostics Network, according to a news release. The integration enables collision repairers to automatically receive VSSTA scan and calibration reports - along with the associated invoice - directly within the CCC ONE workfile, helping shops document ADAS-related services more efficiently and reduce manual administrative steps.

Through the no-cost integration from CCC, repair facilities that activate VSSTA services can have completed scan and calibration reports automatically attach to the corresponding workfile. Shops using CCC Repair Workflow for shop management will also receive an electronic copy of the VSSTA invoice. This digital connection supports clearer documentation, faster billing workflows, and improved transparency for repairers and their insurance partners.

“As diagnostic scanning and ADAS calibrations become a routine part of today’s repairs, it’s important that documentation and invoicing don’t slow shops down,” said Dan Risley, vice president, Automotive Services Group, Market Solutions at CCC. “Bringing VSSTA into the CCC Diagnostics Network helps shops automatically capture scan and calibration documentation in the CCC ONE workfile, making the process more efficient and easier to manage.”

VSSTA provides remote diagnostic scanning and calibration services designed to support OEM repair procedures across a wide range of vehicle makes and models. By integrating VSSTA directly into CCC ONE, repairers can streamline how diagnostic results and invoices are captured and shared, reducing the need for manual uploads or duplicate data entry.

“VSSTA was built by body shop owners who understand firsthand the impact of missed calibration opportunities on performing proper repairs,” said Ruben Castano, CEO of VSSTA. “Our integration with CCC ONE can remove friction from the process, making diagnostic and calibration workflows seamless for our shared customers.”