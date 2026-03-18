Secure Hotel Rates for the Southeast Collision Conference Today

There are less than two weeks to secure hotel block rates for the Southeast Collision Conference in Charlotte, North Carolina. The conference features a variety of hot topic sessions and a keynote address from Mike Anderson on April 23-24.

Classes will be held throughout the day Thursday and Friday. Two tracks are laid out topically, for managerial and technical topics. Anderson’s keynote kicks off the event at 8 a.m. ET on Thursday. Other presentations include “Unlock Hidden Paint and Material Profit in your Collision Center” by John Shoemaker, the dos and don’ts of corrosion protection, how to navigate the OEM certification maze, environmental and safety essentials for shops today, and more.

For a full schedule and breakdown of sessions, click here. For conference details and hotel information, click here.

Other

April 22 Collision Industry Conference: The national conference is a forum made up of all industry segments for the expressed purpose of discussing and exploring the issues that occur among them.

April 21 Society of Collision Repair Specialists: Come to the open Board of Directors meeting and hear from the national association of collision repairers with a mission to educate, inform and represent the collision repair professional in all aspects of the industry. The meeting is from 2-5 p.m. ET.