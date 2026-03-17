Fix Auto Avondale Owner Contributes to Community Art Project

Troy Buck, owner of Fix Auto Avondale, recently helped unveil the 10th and final installation in the Goodyear, Arizona's “HeART of Goodyear” public art project, a community initiative celebrating the city’s 75th anniversary, according to a news release.

Installed last month outside Alice Cooper’s Solid Rock Teen Center, the large fiberglass heart sculpture was transformed into a collaborative artwork created by Buck alongside teen artists from the center. City leaders, including the mayor and city staff, attended the unveiling ceremony.

The project highlights local artists and represents a decade of the city’s history through each piece. Buck’s design stands out for its collaboration with youth artists, incorporating their artwork into the final piece now permanently displayed outside the teen center, about a mile from Fix Auto Avondale.

The City of Goodyear formally recognized Buck for his dedication to the project, noting he contributed approximately 70 hours beyond the scope of his original commission and worked closely with city staff and students to ensure the artwork authentically reflected the creativity and identity of the teen center community.

“Working alongside the talented students from the Solid Rock Teen Center was incredibly rewarding,” Buck said. “Seeing their creativity become part of a permanent piece of public art is something I’m really proud to be part of.”

Buck dedicated more than 100 hours to the project from concept through completion. His involvement with the organization extends beyond the installation. For the second consecutive year, Buck created and donated an original painting for Alice Cooper’s annual Christmas Pudding charitable concert, which raised more than $1 million this year to support Solid Rock Teen Centers. Buck’s artwork has helped raise more than $17,000 for the organization.

Buck’s charitable work also includes donating a painting of NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon at Driven Brands’ 2024 annual conference, which was auctioned for more than $8,000 to support cystic fibrosis research.

“Troy exemplifies what it means to be a community-minded business owner,” said Damien Reyna, chief operating officer, Driven Brands Collision Group. “Whether he’s supporting charitable causes or mentoring young artists, he consistently goes above and beyond for his community.”