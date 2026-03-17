ASE Webinar: How to Build a Certified EV Training Program

Get the knowledge needed to operate a certified EV training program at the free ASE webinar “How to Build a Certified EV Technician Program” on Tuesday, March 24 at 4 p.m. ET.

Mavrick Knoles from Legacy EV to learn how schools can launch a certified, hands-on EV technician training program aligned to ASE xEV1, xEV2 and L3 industry standards, according to a news release.

Participants can learn how to turn their automotive program into a future-ready EV training pathway using Legacy EV’s proven EV Tech model. Topics covered include workforce demand, curriculum structure, equipment setup, instructor certification, and funding opportunities. An EV technician program starter guide will be available for download during the session.

Participants in the webinar will receive a certificate of attendance for the live session. Please allow one week for automatic email delivery of the certificate.

After registering, a confirmation email will be sent containing information about joining the webinar. Those who are not sure if they can attend are encouraged to register as they will receive a follow-up email with details on how to attend a recorded session, if available. Access to recorded sessions is reserved for those who register for the live event.

For more information or to register, click here.