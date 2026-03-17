ABRN Contributor Paul Bostel Named to ASE President's Club

ABRN Contributor Paul Bostel has been accepted into the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence President's Club, according to a LinkedIn post from Quality Collision Group.

To qualify for the President’s Club award, a candidate must be certified in 48 specific ASE test areas:

Automobile Tests (A1 – A9)

Collision Tests (B2 – B5)

Damage Analysis and Estimating Test (B6)

Service Consultant Test (C1)

Alternate Fuels Test (F1)

Auto Maintenance and Light Repair Test (G1)

Transit Bus Tests (H1 – H8)

Advanced Level Tests (L1 – L4)

Parts Specialist Tests (P1, P2)

School Bus Tests (S1 – S7)

Medium-Heavy Truck Tests (T1 – T8)

High Voltage Electric Safety Tests (xEV1, xEV2)

QCG praised Bostel’s work managing Accelerated Vehicle Technology in Bloomington, Minnesota, a QCG brand, and stated that his “influence is felt across our organization, and his achievement is a proud reminder of the expertise and leadership within the QCG team.”

Bostel is also a new member of the I-CAR Member Council, which provides the voice of the customer to I-CAR as it relates to current and future service offerings to the industry. Council members provide feedback and input on their respective industry segments to share challenges and opportunities. Outside the shop, he has served the Apple Valley Fire Department for more than nine years and holds the rank of captain. Read his ABRN articles here.