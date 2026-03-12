Speakers Needed for CONNEX 2026

CIECA is looking for thought leaders and industry professionals to provide insights at the upcoming CONNEX Conference in September. The annual event bridges the gap between business and technology and offers attendees a perspective that addresses the interests of both.

Speakers can share their knowledge and expertise on new technologies that might affect the industry as attendees explore emerging issues, forecast the future, and discuss ways to prepare for the road ahead together.

Interested speakers can submit a speaking proposal here.

Conference events include:

Tuesday, Sept. 29: CIECA Open Board Meeting, complimentary tour of the Toyota Texas manufacturing facility and Experience Center (Group 1 - 10 a.m./Group 2 - 12 p.m.), evening reception for all attendees

Wednesday, Sept. 30: Full day of presentations, NABC Recycled Rides vehicle gifting and CIECA reception

Thursday, Oct. 1: Half day of presentations, lunch and complimentary tour of the Toyota Texas manufacturing facility and Experience Center (Group 3 - 12:30 p.m.)

More information about the conference and early bird registration is available here.