Class Action Lawsuit Alleges Securities Fraud by Driven Brands

Securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP filed a class action lawsuit against Driven Brands Holdings Inc. and certain senior executives for alleged securities fraud claims, according to the overview from BFA.

The company's stock dropped 39.8% after it disclosed widespread accounting errors and internal control failures from fiscal years 2023 to 2025 in its Form 8-K filing to the Securities and Exchange Commision on Feb. 25. BFA says the errors included lease accounting issues, unreconciled cash balances, improperly classified expenses, and improperly recognized revenue.

According to Yahoo Finance, stock dropped from a close of $16.61 on February 24 to open $9.99 on February 25.

The company also delayed the filing of its 2025 Form 10-K. BFA Law says it’s investigating for violations of the federal securities laws following the stock drop and the damage it caused investors.

The case is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. It is captioned Clark v. Driven Brands Holdings Inc., et al., 1:26-cv-01902. The Lead Plaintiff deadline is May 8.

Anyone who invested in Driven Brands can obtain additional information on the BFA Law website here. Multiple law firms are investigating the allegations.