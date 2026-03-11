ALLDATA Celebrates 40th Anniversary of Industry Excellence

ALLDATA is celebrating its 40th anniversary, as shared in a recent press release.

What began in 1986 as am idea in Elk Grove, California—digitizing OEM repair procedures to give technicians with accurate, accessible information—has grown into an international ecosystem supporting more than 400,000 technicians, 115,000 shops, and millions of vehicle repairs every year.

“ALLDATA’s success has always been defined by its people,” said Satwinder Mangat, president of ALLDATA. “From our earliest engineers to today’s global product teams, their dedication to accuracy and innovation has shaped the future of automotive repair. Yet our core values have never changed — a commitment to helping technicians repair vehicles based on OEM standards, helping our shops boost their efficiency and productivity for optimal profitability, and always providing best-in-class customer service.”

For more than four decades, ALLDATA has turned customer feedback and market needs into meaningful product innovation—introducing industry firsts, such as the original digital OEM repair system (1986), online OEM updates (2001), and ALLDATA Collision (2007)—as well as multiple shop management solutions, collision repair planning tools, mobile access, and diagnostic solutions, like ALLDATA Tech-Assist, a diagnostic hotline staffed by ASE-certified Master Technicians.

“ALLDATA solved our biggest early challenge: finding repair information fast,” said Mark Allison, owner of Allison’s Automotive in Upland, California, and a 40-year customer of ALLDATA. “When the product first arrived, suddenly we had wiring diagrams and electrical data we couldn’t get anywhere else, replacing shelves of massive manuals with a system that transformed our speed and efficiency. With ALLDATA, we could write quick, accurate estimates, get cars into the shop faster, and move from hours of morning backlog to smooth diagnostics and workflow. What has truly kept me loyal is how they’ve always listened, always helped, and genuinely appreciated their customers.”

ALLDATA’s launch of digital OEM repair information system first replaced printed manuals with quarterly manufacturer data stored on CD-ROMs in February 1986. As vehicle systems grew more complex and ALLDATA established a foothold in the industry, the company converted to a rugged CD-ROM hardware console with a built-in printer suitable for the automotive shop environment in the Nineties.