Estimating Tip – Mitchell – Matte Clear Coat

Society of Collision Repair Specialists shared an estimating tip from DEG Inquiry 23038 regarding Matte Clear Coat. It confirms operations outside of normal gloss clear coat steps are not included:

"The Matte Clear application process may vary by paint manufacturer, and situations can exist where the application requires additional steps outside the procedure inclusions. Commonly, performing spray-out cards or "let-down" panels for matching a matte sheen or finish may be necessary.

When conditions arise outside the procedure inclusions, additional considerations should be handled on a case by case basis."

The estimating databases are intended for use as a guide only. The auto body professional performing the repair is in a position to thoroughly inspect, diagnose, and identify the methodology and cost of the vehicle damage repair.

The DEG is created and funded by the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers and Society of Collision Repair Specialists, whose primary goal is to improve the quality, accuracy, and standardization of collision repair estimates.

View this tip and others on the DEG website. For more information about SCRS or to become a member, visit its website.