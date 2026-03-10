Estimating Tip – Mitchell – Matte Clear Coat

The tip confirms that operations outside of normal gloss clear coat steps are not included in Matte Clear application processes.
Related To: 
March 10, 2026
SCRS
69af2d731ef2f91dd20711ca Scrs Estimating Tip

Society of Collision Repair Specialists shared an estimating tip from DEG Inquiry 23038 regarding Matte Clear Coat. It confirms operations outside of normal gloss clear coat steps are not included:

"The Matte Clear application process may vary by paint manufacturer, and situations can exist where the application requires additional steps outside the procedure inclusions. Commonly, performing spray-out cards or "let-down" panels for matching a matte sheen or finish may be necessary.

When conditions arise outside the procedure inclusions, additional considerations should be handled on a case by case basis." 

The estimating databases are intended for use as a guide only. The auto body professional performing the repair is in a position to thoroughly inspect, diagnose, and identify the methodology and cost of the vehicle damage repair.  

The DEG is created and funded by the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers and Society of Collision Repair Specialists, whose primary goal is to improve the quality, accuracy, and standardization of collision repair estimates.  

View this tip and others on the DEG website by clicking here. For more information about SCRS or to become a member, visit its website.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Spartan Spirit
The hidden costs of mixing body filler on cardboard: protect your shop’s performance
Meet the MaxiHVAC AC909: Precision AC Diagnostics at Your Fingertips
Sponsored
The Autel IA700: Advanced Modular ADAS is Here
Sponsored