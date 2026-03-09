TOPDON Launches TopFix AI to Enhance Vehicle Repairs

TOPDON has introduced TopFix AI to offer repairers quick access vehicle maintenance data and human-like responses to questions. It's the first phase of integrated AI technology in TOPDON's advanced vehicle diagnostic tools.

TopFix AI accesses proprietary databases containing vehicle maintenance and fault data including fault causes and symptoms, maintenance recommendations and procedures, circuit and component diagrams, case studies, and repair histories. It understands and responds to diagnostic questions in more than 100 languages using conversational speech. Equipped with Retrival-Augmented Generation (RAG), TopFix AI can find relevant solutions to questions and generate human-like responses for precise fault-matching solutions.

It is currently available with unlimited use on the TopScan Master and ONE series scanners, and with 100 free uses on all TopScan Lite and Pro models, as well as the CarPal. TopFix AI is compatible with TOPDON thermal imagers that support the TopInfrared app, such as TC002C Duo, TC001 Max, TS001, and TS004. New TopInfrared app users receive 100 free uses.