Lights Hits: This Week in Collision Repair

Plasnomic discussed what it says is the real cost of improper plastic repairs. According to Plasnomic, plastic repair can no longer be left to interpretation, and the industry must choose structure over improvisation, validation over assumption, and engineering over guesswork. This month, Plasnomic will move from evaluation of all processes to structured validation, working with the extended technical ambassadors to establish best practices for polypropylene repair.

Ten lucky NORTHEAST 2026 attendees will win $500 to spend on tools, equipment, or anything else on the show floor. Everyone who pre-registers and attends the show is automatically entered to win a $500 NORTHEAST Dollar prize! NORTHEAST Dollars will be awarded Friday, Saturday and Sunday during the show. Winners must be present to collect their prize. AASP/NJ will reimburse the vendors who receive NORTHEAST Dollars as payment. For more information or to register, click here.

Women’s Industry Network recently launched its 2026 sponsorship campaign, and, for the first time, there are three ‘Diamond’ level sponsors – The Boyd Group, Caliber, and OEC. The organization provides scholarships and connection opportunities for women in a male-majority collision industry, and its sponsors are key to its ongoing success. WIN sponsors are industry leaders from every collision repair business segment who value the network’s mission of achieving industry sustainability through accessing the talent, skill, mindset, energy, and drive of women.

The National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides Program has been busy delivering vehicles across the country. U.S. Army Reserve Veteran Ke Shoundra White received a 2023 Honda CRV from Allstate and refurbished by Collision Experts. The ceremony was held at the AkzoNobel North American Performance Group Conference at the San Diego Hard Rock Hotel on March 4.

Allstate and Fix Auto presented a 2025 Subaru Forester to U.S. Navy Veteran Samara Scarver in San Diego on March 6. At the end of February, NABC delivered donations to single mothers Amanda Hernandez from Arkansas, Sara Holman from Arizona, and Sarah Phillips from Arizona. Vehicles were donated by Farmers Insurance and American Family and refurbished by Gerber Collision and Glass, OpenRoad Collision, and Brown’s Collision Center.

NABC also announced it will host its annual Dallas golf fundraiser on Tuesday, April 7, at Bear Creek Golf Club West Course. The NABC Lone Star Changing and Saving Lives Golf Fundraiser Presented by Enterprise will feature four-person teams in a best-ball format. Greens fees are $350 per person and $1,300 per foursome. Every player receives a complementary superpass with raffle tickets, move-up holes, mulligans, air cannon and more. Players will have an opportunity to participate in special on-course incentives and great raffle prizes. Registration is available here. Registration and breakfast begin at 6:30 a.m. and a special Recycled Rides presentation will be at 8:30 a.m. The shotgun start tees off at 10 a.m. and the day concludes with a reception at 2 p.m.