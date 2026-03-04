The Future of Collision Repair: Key Trends and Deal Activity in 2025

Editor's note: Focus Advisors released its “Year in Review 2025: Slowdown, and Then a Blockbuster.” It is printed here in its entirety.

January 2025 seemed full of promise, with revenues appearing to rebound from 2024. Operators were excited, expecting a return to growth mode. But February brought a series of headwinds that persisted for much of the year. From continued increases in total-loss frequency to the whipsaw impact of tariff rates on parts costs to a mild winter with fewer hail events, the industry internalized uncertainty about both the present and the future. Month after month, quarter after quarter, operators kept expecting a positive turn. Few operators realized positive gains in a disappointing revenue year.

M&A activity, except for some of the mid-sized consolidators, was likewise slow. Many prospective sellers stayed on the sidelines. Many buyers were interested but some sat back. Valuations declined along with EBITDA. The Big 5 slowed down as well.

And then, in early November, a blockbuster event – Boyd Group/Gerber announced its merger with Joe Hudson’s Collision Centers. A spectacular event in an otherwise disappointing year for M&A.