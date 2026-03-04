New Marketing Agency Specializes in Collision Repair

Collision repair shops can get help filling their bays with Garage Agency, a specialized agency dedicated to fulfilling collision repair shop needs from Kahn Media.

Kahn Media is a full-service marketing agency specializing in the automotive, outdoor and luxury markets. Garage Agency will focus on creating custom websites and improving local search engine optimization (SEO). The first touchpoints in a customer’s discovery process play critical roles in keeping auto-body shops busy and can be overlooked by overwhelmed business owners. Local SEO is vital for businesses to be found by potential customers, and without a professional, engaging and easy-to-understand website, many turn to other options.

Garage Agency will also offer a host of optional services, including social media management, digital marketing and content production, supported by Kahn Media’s experience in the automotive aftermarket. All of it will be available in simplified pricing structures at affordable costs so body shop owners can focus on running their businesses while Garage Agency handles their marketing needs.

“Kahn Media created The Garage Agency as a one-stop marketing solution for local and regional collision repair shops, eliminating the hassle of dealing with multiple vendors or trying to figure out the constantly changing marketing landscape yourself,” said The Garage Agency founder and Kahn Media CEO Dan Kahn. “Our goal is to make marketing easy and affordable, so shop owners can focus on the work they love to do - taking care of their customers.”

Garage Agency joins Kahn Media’s other specialized offering, TREAD Agency. Founded in 2020 and acquired by Kahn Media in 2022, the award-winning agency focuses on serving the outdoor industry. TREAD Agency and Garage Agency are powered by Kahn Media, providing highly customized solutions for unique industries backed by the resources and scale of a larger agency with employees spread across several states.

To learn more about Garage Agency, visit its website here.