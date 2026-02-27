Challenger Lifts Unveils New BT3300 Lift Table for EV Servicing

The BT3300 Lift Table has a 3,300-pound capacity and a maximum height of more than 76 inches so technicians can safely and precisely remove and install high-voltage batteries, transmissions, engines, rear differentials and other large vehicle systems.
Feb. 27, 2026
2 min read
Challenger Lifts
69a0a7382bc2ec6b86508e4b Bt3300f

The newest workshop tool from Challenger Lifts is the BT3300 Lift Table, a heavy-duty scissor lift designed for electric vehicle battery and chassis component servicing.  

“As the automotive industry rapidly shifts toward electrification, service facilities need powerful, adaptable tools to efficiently handle the largest and most complex vehicle components,” said Trevor Coleman, national sales manager for Challenger Lifts. 

The BT3300 features a scissor-style lifting system with hydraulic power, delivering a maximum reachable height of more than 76 inches. Its pallet-jack style handle and low rolling resistance allow effortless positioning around the service bay, while the six-degree adjustable, tilting top plate helps technicians achieve precise alignment during installation and removal operations. Fastener holes spaced every four inches on the top surface are pre-tapped for compatibility with a wide range of OEM adapters. 

Powered by a standard 110-volt outlet with an included power cord, the BT3300 complies with ASME PASE-2019 safety standards and is ready to integrate into any professional automotive environment without the need for specialized electrical infrastructure.  

“As EV adoption continues to grow, the demands placed on service shops are evolving,” Coleman said. “With the BT3300 Lift Table, we’re delivering not just a product, but a solution that helps technicians work faster, safer and with greater precision on the most advanced vehicles on the road today.”  

