Colours Inc. Earns PPG's 2025 Distributor of the Year

Colours Inc. has been named PPG Industries’ 2025 Distributor of the Year, a prestigious recognition honoring its exceptional performance, partnership, and commitment to excellence within PPG’s distributor network.

The award was formally accepted by Colours’ Leadership Team on behalf of the entire organization at PPG’s Platinum Pulse Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada. It reflects the collective efforts of Colours’ store teams, sales representatives, and support staff across the company, all of whom play a vital role in delivering outstanding service and expertise to customers every day.

“This recognition truly belongs to our entire team,” said Ali Mahalak, president and CEO of Colours Inc. “From the front counter to the field and behind the scenes, our teammates consistently demonstrate dedication, professionalism, and a commitment to serving our customers at the highest level. We’re incredibly proud of our team who made this achievement possible.”

The Distributor of the Year award recognizes partners who exemplify operational excellence, customer focus, and strong collaboration with PPG. Colours’ partnership with PPG Industries is rooted in shared values, innovation, and a mutual commitment to supporting the collision repair and automotive refinish industry.

Colours also extends its sincere appreciation to its customers and partners for their continued trust and support.