Apply for ASE Chairman's Scholarship by March 31

Submit applications for the ASE Chairman’s Scholarship for the 2026-27 academic year by March 31.

The ASE Chairman’s Scholarship recognizes the technical skills and foundational knowledge required to support the industry as an entry-level technician. The ASE chairman is a voluntary leadership position, and the scholarship honors the dedication of the ASE chairman to the advancement of all service professionals. The ASE board of directors is proud to support the recipient of this annual scholarship award as they begin their journey as an automotive service and repair technician.

Qualified applicants should be a graduating high school senior, have graduated from high school, or received a GED certificate. In addition, applicants should be enrolled or planning to enroll as a full-time student at a two- or four-year accredited college or university or an ASE accredited post-secondary automotive technician training program.

To apply for the ASE Chairman’s Scholarship, click here. As an added benefit for students who apply at this site, each completed application will be considered by every scholarship where the candidate meets the qualifications.