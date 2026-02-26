Collision Industry Foundation Starts Year on Highnote with Cocktails for a Cause

The Collision Industry Foundation had record attendance at the 15th Annual Charity event "Cocktails for a Cause" on January 20. More than 200 industry friends joined the CIF Trustees at the CASCADE Lounge of the Agua Caliente Casino in Palm Springs, California.

The event featured a live auction with the Top NASCAR Brickyard 400, Travel packages for Oregon Wine Country and Kentucky Bourbon Trail, and more. A complete list of drawing prizes, auction items, and sponsors is available here.

Outgoing CIF President Casey Steffen welcomed all attendees and thanked everyone for their support. He extended a special heartfelt “thank you” to event and prize sponsors as well as the CIF’s Donors.

“Without everyone’s generous contributions and support the CIF could not fulfill its meaningful work,” Steffen said.

A presentation loop on the screens highlighted the assistance provided over the past 20 years through the generous support of the industry.

Steffen said the growing number of companies and individuals participating as an Annual Donor. Established in 2021, the program was designed to bring needed recurring resources to the Foundation, so it can deliver on its mission to “Answer the Call” when those in the industry have been impacted by catastrophic events. CIF depends solely on the generosity of donations to conduct its work.