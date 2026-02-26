Vehicle Value Analysis Tool Exposes Undervaluation to Customers

Many drivers assume the insurance company’s actual cash value (ACV) settlement offer represents true market value, but repairers know the truth. Insurer valuations frequently rely on flawed or mismatched comparable vehicles, out-of-market ZIP codes, condition adjustments that don’t reflect reality and formulas designed to control claim costs, which results in underpaid claims.

Vehicle Value Experts has launched Vehicle Value Analysis (VVA), according to a news release. VVA offers market value reports that collision repair facilities can use to demonstrate undervaluation to consumers and help them receive proper indemnification on their loss claim.

“Our VVA Valuation Tools give collision repairers clear documentation when an insurance settlement doesn’t reflect the vehicle’s true market value,” said Russ Parsons, president of Vehicle Value Experts. “It’s about bringing transparency to the conversation and helping ensure the final settlement reflects the vehicle’s true value.”

Each year, more than 13 million collision claims are filed in the U.S. Approximately 20% are declared total losses. In the past, proving the existence of that under-indemnification required hiring an independent appraisal and invoking the Right to Appraisal. That route can be extremely effective; industry data shows average negotiated increases of $4,300 on total losses and $8,900 on repairable claims when low settlement offers are successfully challenged.

For collision repair shops, that gap matters. It affects repair decisions, customer satisfaction, and trust, but hiring an appraiser can cost hundreds of dollars. VVA’s products provide an affordable method of determining the vehicle’s true market value.

“Before discovering Vehicle Value Analysis, I had to refer them to an independent appraiser, but independent appraisers generally only offer certified Actual Cash Value reports with a cost of between $800-$900,” said Robert McDorman, president of Auto Claim Specialists. “Now, I can refer clients to Vehicle Value Analysis’ Gold Report, which provides important information about the vehicle’s true market value.”

VVA’s Inherent Diminished Value Report analyzes the vehicle’s pre-collision fair market value to determine additional amounts owed and provides ready-to-use documentation to aid in recovering that loss by analyzing pre-collision fair market value. It can generate a PDF suitable for insurance submission in minutes.

Shops can explore VVA’s Silver Report at no cost for a limited time.