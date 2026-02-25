Estimating Tip – CCC – Assigning component classification designation

Society of Collision Repair Specialists shares a tip on how CCC users can quickly assign component classifications to replacement parts.
Related To: 
Feb. 25, 2026
SCRS
699e159a9526eef08c51b162 Untitled 20260224t161738

CCC users can quickly assign Mechanical (M) or Structural (S) rate classifications to the replacement parts by following these steps:

  1. Right Click on the specific part in the part selection view. 
  2. Select the "Replace" option with the correct classification to be applied
  3. Once the part is added the correct designator will automatically populate on the right side of the labor value

The estimating databases are intended for use as a guide only. The auto body professional performing the repair is in a position to thoroughly inspect, diagnose, and identify the methodology and cost of the vehicle damage repair.  

The DEG is created and funded by the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers and Society of Collision Repair Specialists, whose primary goal is to improve the quality, accuracy, and standardization of collision repair estimates.  

View this tip and others on the DEG website by clicking here. For more information about SCRS or to become a member, visit its website

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Spartan Spirit
The hidden costs of mixing body filler on cardboard: protect your shop’s performance
Meet the MaxiHVAC AC909: Precision AC Diagnostics at Your Fingertips
Sponsored
The Autel IA700: Advanced Modular ADAS is Here
Sponsored