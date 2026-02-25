Signups for NORTHEAST 2026 Bodywork Bowl Open

The best painters, body technicians, and estimators will showcase their skills during the Bodywork Bowl Collision Repair Skills Competition at NORTHEAST 2026, according to a news release.

The NORTHEAST Bodywork Bowl has quickly become a favored highlight of AASP/NJ's flagship event. The competition will take place on Saturday, March 21, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Collision repairers can compete in the three categories – painting, welding and estimating – to earn bragging rights and prizes.

“I’m so excited for the 2026 Bodywork Bowl,” said Jill Tuggle, executive director of the Auto Body Association of Texas, who coordinates the competition annually for AASP/NJ. “We mean it when we say it gets bigger and better each year, and this year is no different! We expect the biggest group of competitors to date and more spectators than ever before to cheer them on. And the stakes are high! We have some amazing prizes thanks to our generous sponsors.”

Bodywork Bowl sponsors for 2026 to date include CCC Intelligent Solutions, Spanesi, Telwin and Chief Automotive Technologies/Collision Equipment Consulting. AASP/NJ extends a special thank you to Ted Dinnella of Collision Equipment Consulting, who in coordination with Chief will be donating a welder as this year’s first place prize in the body/welding category, for the fourth year in a row.

To register for this year’s Bodywork Bowl, click here.