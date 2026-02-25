I-CAR's Registered Apprenticeship Program Reaches 35 States

I-CAR's Registered Apprenticeship Program launched in July 2025 with a clear mandate to address the collision repair industry's technician shortage. Seven months in, I-CAR is releasing initial enrollment data, and the early numbers show promising progress. Shops signed up, apprentices are actively enrolled, and the program has already reached 35 states.

The program is backed by a designation as a National Apprenticeship Hub and an Apprenticeship Building America grant from the U.S. Department of Labor totaling more than $7 million over four years.

The initial numbers are in:

116 RAP Locations Served

95 Active Apprentices Enrolled

35 States Served Nationwide

36% of Participating Locations Are Independent Shops

62% of Apprentices Are Ages 16–24

More than a third of participating locations are independent collision repair shops. The collision repair sector is increasingly leaning on apprenticeships as workforce shortages deepen, with major multi‑shop operators and OEMs launching formal autobody apprenticeship programs to rebuild the talent pipeline.

In this environment, I‑CAR’s Registered Apprenticeship Program helps take the burden off shops by providing a DOL‑validated framework and hands‑on support, reducing the administrative lift while giving employers access to technicians trained through real‑world, skills‑focused pathways. The early data confirms that the program is doing exactly that: reaching shops of every size.

Sixty-two percent of current apprentices are between the ages of 16 and 24. As the collision repair industry works to bring younger workers into the trade, the RAP's two-year structure, paid on-the-job training, and nationally recognized DOL credential provide a clear, credentialed path into the profession.