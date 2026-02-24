Ford and Chevrolet Vehicles Lead Brands in Most Fatal Crashes Since 2019

Ford and Chevrolet vehicles are the most involved in fatal crashes, according to a report from Maison Law. The analysis identifies which models and brands show up most often in fatal incidents, and what kinds of crashes they are part of, based on fatal crash data from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s FARS system covering 2019–2023.

Ford and Chevrolet vehicles were involved in more than 36,000 crashes each, the only brands to top 30,000. Ford and Chevrolet consistently rank among the top-selling brands in the U.S. More vehicles on the road means more total miles driven and more involvement in serious crashes.

The Chevrolet Silverado led all vehicles in the number of fatal crashes at 8,749. Other high-ranking cars include the Toyota Camry, Honda Accord, Honda Civic, and Toyota Corolla. The report notes that these vehicles are also some of the most popular cars and trucks in America, which means higher exposure on the road. High rankings don’t mean a model is “unsafe” in design, but shows which vehicles are most often involved when fatal crashes happen.