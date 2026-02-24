Master Voltage Drop Testing at ASE Webinar

Automotive Seminars instructor Scot Manna will illustrate the importance of voltage drop testing and why it should be part of the electrical diagnostic process during a webinar next Tuesday, March 3. The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence is hosting “Voltage Drop Testing” at 4 p.m. ET.

Manna will discuss what a voltage drop test is and what it shows, when a voltage drop test should be conducted, and how to perform voltage drop tests using a meter or scope. Several case studies will be used to show participants how to perform voltage drop testing and how to interpret the results for faster, more accurate repairs.

Webinar participants will receive a certificate of attendance for the live session. Please allow one week for automatic email delivery of the certificate.

After registering, a confirmation email will be sent containing information about joining the webinar. Those who are not sure if they can attend are encouraged to register as they will receive a follow-up email with details on how to attend a recorded session, if available. Access to recorded sessions is reserved for those who register for the live event.

