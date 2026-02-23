Driven Brands Builds Luxury and EV Certifications

Driven Brands Collision Group has expanded certified capabilities across its electric and luxury vehicle platform to ensure its network, which includes Abra, CARSTAR, and Fix Auto USA, is equipped to meet the evolving demands of modern vehicles.

Driven Brands Collision Group currently maintains 37 luxury OEM certifications across its U.S. collision repair network, according to a news release. Certified luxury brands include Audi, BMW, Jaguar, Land Rover, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, and Volvo.

Luxury certification distribution by brand:

Abra: 2 certifications (BMW, Mercedes-Benz)

CARSTAR: 17 certifications (Audi, BMW, Jaguar Land Rover, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo)

Fix Auto USA: 18 certifications (Audi, BMW, Jaguar Land Rover, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo)

As electric vehicles represent a growing share of vehicles on the road, the Driven Brands Collision Group currently holds 288 EV certifications, supporting both consumer and fleet EV repair needs.

EV certifications include GM BEV, Honda/Acura EV, Tesla, Mercedes-Benz EQ, Nissan EV Ready, Polestar, Rivian (Fleet and Passenger), VinFast, Lucid, Ford, and GM Fleet.

EV certification distribution by brand:

Abra: 22 EV certifications, representing approximately 40% of its network

CARSTAR: 141 EV certifications, representing approximately 31% of its network

Fix Auto USA: 125 EV certifications, covering nearly half of its network

“Vehicle technology is evolving rapidly, and our responsibility is to stay ahead of that curve,” said Damien Reyna, chief operating officer, Driven Brands Collision Group. “These EV and luxury certifications reflect our ongoing commitment to OEM aligned repairs, technician training, and ensuring our locations are fully prepared to safely service the vehicles our customers are driving today, and the ones they’ll be driving tomorrow.”

Additional luxury and EV certifications underway as Driven Brands Collision Group continues to invest in its people, facilities, and partnerships. Its locations are equipped and certified to deliver high quality, manufacturer-approved repairs for electric and luxury vehicles.