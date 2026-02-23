Key Legislative Changes Affecting Collision Repair Operations from the CAA

The California Autobody Association provided updates on current and proposed legislation that affect collision repair shop operations including changes to airbag safety, vehicle storage fees, and tear down and towing regulations.

The California Energy Commission (CEC) plans to move forward this year with replacement tire efficiency regulations. These regulations would require tire retailers —including all automotive repair dealers that sell or replace tires — to display signage, provide tire efficiency disclosures to consumers, include this information in advertising, and ensure retailers receive training on the sale of these new, more efficient tires. The regulations are expected to be released in mid to late year.

The California Bureau of Automotive Repair (BAR) has proposed regulations that would prohibit an automotive repair shop from installing or using any component designed to mislead a vehicle owner into believing a functional airbag has been installed. Shops would be required to restore any airbag that is part of an inflatable restraint system to its original operating condition, as designed by the original equipment manufacturer. Shops would also have to purchase all airbag replacement parts or components from the manufacturer or an authorized supplier or reseller and retain receipts for all parts purchased and received.

BAR has also released proposed regulations that would allow BAR to publicly survey and post vehicle storage rates, imposing a one-day customer notification requirement, and effectively requiring repair shops to provide at least three days of free storage before fees may accrue. CAA said this proposal set a troubling precedent for the future and has submitted written concerns to BAR.

CAA also proposed amendments to new BAR regulations that require shops that arrange towing on behalf of a customer to list towing fees on a separate document rather than including them in the repair estimate. Due to concerns raised about the towing fee documentation requirements, BAR has indicated that it plans to make changes to these provisions and address concerns.

BAR’s new Internet-Based Advertising Regulations require all shops to clearly display in any internet-based advertising the following:

Business name

ARD registration number

Phone number registered with BAR

Due to questions and concerns with regard to phone numbers, BAR has indicated that they were going to provide further clarification through possible revised regulations and/or FAQs with examples to the industry. CAA will work with BAR to make sure clarification is provided for the industry.

For more information on all legislative updates from the CAA, visit its website here.