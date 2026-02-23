Hands-On Collision Repair Workshop from Collision Advice and OKABA

Oklahoma City-area owners, operators, estimators, or managers can enjoy a two-day training event from Collision Advice and Oklahoma Auto Body Association on March 13-14.

Friday features a full day, hands-on training dives deep into CCC ONE from 8 a.m.-4p.m. The training will cover the entire repair lifecycle from pre-repair to post-repair. The course will help new and experienced CCC ONE users unlock features and workflows that improve performance and reduce friction. Dinner and social night will take place after the session from 6-10 p.m. The event is $50 for OKABA members and $75 for non-members.

Saturday’s course "Estimating for a Safe and Proper Repair" focuses on building thorough, OEM-based repair plans that protect shops and support proper reimbursement. Facilitated by Collision Advice’s Jeff Oldenettel, attendees will learn a proven, repeatable approach to documenting damage, justifying repair operations, and reducing liability. The course runs from 8 a.m.-4p.m. and costs $50 for OKABA members and $75 for non-members.

