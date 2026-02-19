Get AI Strategies and Guardrails from ColorVision Webinar on March 4

David Walton, a nationally recognized legal and technology thought leader and Chair of the Artificial Intelligence Team at Fisher Phillips, will host the ColorVision MasterClass Webinar “AI Adoption and Setting Guardrails” on March 4 at 12:30 p.m. CT.

Businesses are facing a rapidly evolving, state-by-state regulatory landscape as AI adoption accelerates. The question is not whether AI will impact your operations, but how prepared you are to manage it responsibly. Walton recently testified before Congress on the impact of AI on American workplaces, and now he is joining us to share insights with the ColorVision community.

As state-by-state AI regulations continue to roll out, the webinar will offer timely insight for business owners, HR managers, and industry leaders. Attendees will gain actionable strategies to establish policies and guardrails that protect their operations while positioning their teams for responsible, compliant AI adoption.

The webinar will cover practical strategies to:

Develop internal AI use-case policies

Establish governance frameworks

Identify employee training needs

Mitigate compliance and operational risk

Pre-registration is required to attend. To register, click here.