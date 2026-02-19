Early Bird Registration Open for CONNEX 2026

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association will hold its 17th annual conference, CONNEX 2026, at Hilton Palacio del Rio in San Antonio, Texas, from Sept. 29-Oct. 1. This year's theme is “The Rise of Software-Defined Vehicles: Collision Industry Impacts.”

Attendees will have the opportunity to register for a tour the Toyota Texas manufacturing facility and Experience Center. The San Antonio facility is where Toyota manufactures Toyota Tundras and Sequoias.

Paul Barry, CIECA’s executive director, said the goal of CIECA CONNEX is to provide a forum where all industry segments can come together to learn about what the future holds about collision industry technology.

“Perhaps, more than ever, the industry faces new challenges and opportunities created by the software-defined vehicle and the impacts it will have for all segments of the industry,” Barry said. “It is critical for CIECA and its members to be positioned to meet these challenges and leverage the opportunities.”

The events include:

Tuesday, Sept. 29: CIECA Open Board Meeting, complimentary tour of the Toyota Texas manufacturing facility and Experience Center (Group 1 - 10 a.m./Group 2 - 12 p.m.), evening reception for all attendees

Wednesday, Sept. 30: Full day of presentations, NABC Recycled Rides vehicle gifting and CIECA reception

Thursday, Oct. 1: Half day of presentations, lunch and complimentary tour of the Toyota Texas manufacturing facility and Experience Center (Group 3 - 12:30 p.m.)

Tours of the Toyota Texas Experience Center have limited availability and will require separate registration at a later date.

Barry said CONNEX is an excellent opportunity to meet and network with leaders from some of the most influential companies in the industry.

The conference agenda will be announced in Spring 2026.

Early-bird registration is available here. For sponsorship information, click here, and interested speakers can submit a speaking proposal here.