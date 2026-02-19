Mitchell EV Collision Report: BEV Claims Climb Despite Sales Drop in 2025

Mitchell’s latest Plugged-In: EV Collision Insights report provides an overview of the most notable 2025 trends in collision claims and repair for battery electric vehicles (BEVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) and mild hybrid electric vehicles (MHEVs).

While sales of new BEVs decreased approximately 2% in the U.S., claims for repairable vehicles kept climbing and broader model availability and closer price parity with internal combustion engine automobiles resulted in record mild hybrid electric vehicle sales, which increased by 28% in the U.S.

Last year, BEVs represented 3.07% of all repairable automobile claims in the U.S., up 14.1% from 2024. The share of repairable claims also increased by 6% for PHEVs and 20% for MHEVs year over year in the U.S.