Mitchell EV Collision Report: BEV Claims Climb Despite Sales Drop in 2025

Mitchell’s latest Plugged-In: EV Collision Insights report provides an overview of the most notable 2025 trends in collision claims and repair for battery electric vehicles (BEVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) and mild hybrid electric vehicles (MHEVs).
While sales of new BEVs decreased approximately 2% in the U.S., claims for repairable vehicles kept climbing and broader model availability and closer price parity with internal combustion engine automobiles resulted in record mild hybrid electric vehicle sales, which increased by 28% in the U.S.
Last year, BEVs represented 3.07% of all repairable automobile claims in the U.S., up 14.1% from 2024. The share of repairable claims also increased by 6% for PHEVs and 20% for MHEVs year over year in the U.S. Last year, BEVs represented 3.07% of all repairable automobile claims in the U.S., up 14.1% from 2024. MHEVs came in at 4.82% and PHEVs at 0.89%, a 20% and 6% year-over-year increase, respectively.
“Even as BEV adoption slowed in North America last year following the end of government tax incentives, the auto insurance and collision repair industries still saw claims volume rise since more of these automobiles are on the road than ever before,” said Ryan Mandell, Mitchell’s vice president of strategy and market intelligence. “Due to their dense electrical architectures, software-driven systems and interconnected, sensor-heavy designs, these vehicles require additional diagnostic and calibration operations when damaged that can add cost, complexity and cycle time to each repair.”
Average severity for repairable BEVs also fell by 5% in the U.S. While remaining flat in both countries for PHEVs, claim costs for MHEVs increased by 4% to $5,054.
BEVs generate high diagnostic and calibration demands, which keeps repair complexity firmly in place regardless of market fluctuations. In 2025, BEVs averaged 1.70 calibrations per estimate compared with 1.63 for hybrids and 1.54 for automobiles with an internal combustion engine (ICE). As calibrations become increasingly common across all vehicle types, markets with higher concentrations of battery electric and hybrid vehicles continue to experience greater repair demands.
The Plugged-In: EV Collision Insights report also highlights annual changes in:
- Vehicle Values: Total loss market values dropped across most powertrain types with BEVs experiencing the largest decline, 6% in the U.S. and 13% in Canada. This was the result of accelerated depreciation, increased availability of lower-cost models and shifting consumer sentiment.
- Parts Selection: OEM parts remain more frequently used in BEV collision repairs. On estimates for repairable vehicles, the percentage of parts dollars designated for OEM parts was 86% and the percentage of repairable parts listed was 13% versus 62% and 15% respectively for ICE vehicles.
Read the full report here.